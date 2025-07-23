Kansas AG Kris Kobach issues warning to Johnson County about sales tax renewal ballot question

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach issued an opinion Tuesday that states the Johnson County Board of Commissioners exceeded its authority with a resolution to renew a public sales tax fund.

The public safety sales tax question will be on the ballot in November.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson reported the 1/4-cent sales tax is up for renewal. The tax comes up for renewal every 10 years.

If approved by voters, money from the sales tax would fund public safety programs, including MED-ACT, the sheriff’s office, mental health crisis intervention, emergency preparedness and disaster response, Department of Corrections, district courts and the district attorney's office.

Jackson reported the county anticipates the tax will collect more than $54 million every year.

"The only reason we’re here, the only reason we have this job to do is because of the people who depend on us," Paul Davis, director of the Department of Emergency Services, told Jackson.

MED-ACT covers 911 response for 479 square miles.

The agency requested the county pay for nine more employees and a new call-answering system.

Additionally, MED-ACT wants to expand body-worn cameras to all paramedics and EMTs.

Kobach said in his statement the ballot proposal is not within the scope of the board's authority, and "any measures that exceed the Board's authority are null and void."

KSHB 41 received a statement Tuesday from Johnson County Government.

"Johnson County Government has received the Attorney General’s opinion regarding the Public Safety Sales Tax ballot proposition," a spokesperson shared. "While the opinion does not carry the force of law and is not binding on courts or other entities, the Board of County Commissioners is reviewing and considering its content."

