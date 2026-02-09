Kansas agency focuses on health care resources ahead of World Cup, increased travel to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new webpage is now available for health care and public health partners through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Travel & Health webpage was created to provide educational and clinical resources as providers prepare for the FIFA World Cup and increased travel to the Kansas City area this summer.

FULL COVERAGE | FIFA World Cup 2026

Large crowds and higher travel volumes increase the risk of infectious diseases spreading, including those not often seen in Kansas, according to KDHE.

When examining patients during this time, KDHE is reminding providers to routinely “Think Travel History.”

“With the World Cup approaching, early recognition starts with asking about travel,” KDHE Deputy Secretary for Public Health Ashley Goss said in a press release. “This new webpage gives providers a central resource to quickly access guidance and stay prepared for travel-related disease risks.”

The webpage includes travel health notices, disease-specific reporting/testing information, Infection Prevention and Control resources for facilities and provider training webinars, per a KDHE press release.

The health department will continue to add new resources in the weeks ahead.

—