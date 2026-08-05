Kansas Amendment 1 denied by voters, keeping current system for selecting state Supreme Court justices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas voters decided Tuesday how the state’s Supreme Court justices will be selected.

With 68.7% of the vote, the proposed constitutional amendment failed, according to unofficial results.

If passed, Kansas citizens would have had the right to elect state Supreme Court justices. They hold office for a term of six years.

In a statement, Micah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Kansas, commended those who canvassed to encourage voters to say no.

"The billionaire political donors and politicians behind this amendment tried to buy our Supreme Court," Kubic said. "They tried to turn our justices into politicians for sale, all so they could control the court’s rulings and take away our rights. But tonight, Kansas said NO."

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