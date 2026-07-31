Kansas archdiocese investigating abuse allegations involving deceased priest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced earlier this week that it has launched an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against a now-deceased priest.

Archbishop Shawn McKnight said in a press release Monday that the church is looking into allegations against Father Denis Pickert. Pickert served in several parishes across the archdiocese before his death in 1994, including All Saints Parish (formerly St. Joseph Parish), the Cathedral of St. Peter in Kansas City, Holy Angels in Garnett, Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, and Holy Trinity Parish in Paola, among others.

McKnight said the church received an allegation, which prompted an initial review from the Independent Review Board, which deemed the allegation to have credibility.

The church says it hopes those who have information or who might have been harmed by Pickert to come forward as part of the investigation.

People with information can call or text the Archdiocese’s confidential report line at 913-276-8703 or make a report online.

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