Kansas Army National Guard member, Kansas City, Kansas, Community College settle complaint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former dean at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College has agreed to settle a complaint that he was improperly terminated by the college within a year of returning from military service.

Under the terms of the agreement entered on Sept. 19, Stephen W. Terry will receive $100,000 from the college. The terms of the agreement spell out the college’s acceptance of the settlement does not indicate an admission of liability.

Terry served as a major in the Kansas Army National Guard. He completed his service with the guard and was honorably discharged on June 14, 2021. Terry was subsequently re-employed as KCKCC’s Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Services.

He says he was terminated from the school on Feb. 3, 2022.

Under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, service members are offered protection against discrimination for their military service.

Terry filed a complaint against the school, claiming the college discriminated against him based on his military service — a claim KCKCC denies.

The agreement also calls on KCKCC to provide additional training to management and human resource staff “regarding servicemembers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities under USERRA.”

