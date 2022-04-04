Kansas attorney general calls for EPA to allow sale of E15 gas to lower costs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined the Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller in calling for the Environmental Protection Agency to allow for the sale of E15 gas.

E15 is unleaded gasoline with a different proportion of ethanol than standard unleaded gasoline. E15 has roughly 15% ethanol in it, up about 5% from regular gas.

Using the blend has the potential to lower costs in the U.S. as fuel prices have risen dramatically since the conflict in Eastern Europe began. The federal government reportedly has been considering such a measure already.

The Kansas attorney general voiced his support in a letter to the head of the EPA.

“Doing so will give the citizens of our states relief from the volatile and record-high gas prices, including price increases caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Schmidt and Miller said in a letter to Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA.

According to a release from Schmidt, sale of E15 is currently limited due to environmental restrictions.

"Air-quality regulations prohibit the sale of E15 from June 1 to Sept. 15 in many areas of the United States," the release said. "The EPA has the authority to allow E15 fuel to be sold year-round when “extreme or unusual fuel or fuel additive supply circumstances exist."

However, Schmidt, a Republican, and Miller, a Democrat, said the measure would help the U.S. stay independent of fluctuations brought on by instability.

“Allowing the higher blend of ethanol also would support our nation’s efforts toward reducing our dependence on foreign oil – especially during this time of global instability,” the letter to the EPA said.