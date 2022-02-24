Watch
Kansas Citians plan rally in support of Ukraine

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky<br/><br/>
A man stands next to the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government
Posted at 4:19 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 17:19:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of Kansas Citians announced Thursday a rally in support of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City described the rally as a demonstration to stop Russian aggression into Ukraine.

Supporters are set to rally at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the fountain at Mill Creek Park just east of the Country Club Plaza.

“…We will gather along with other freedom-loving citizens to voice our support for Ukraine and Ukrainians as they defend their homeland and Europe,” the group wrote about the event.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a new round of economic sanctions following a Wednesday night offensive against Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

