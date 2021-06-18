Kansas Citians try to stay cool despite sweltering heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the sweltering heat shined down on the Kansas City metro Thursday, people searched for any way to get relief.

"It’s exhausting, kind of draining," KCMO resident Leslie Stevenson said.

The Zubia family took their three children to Gillham Park, where there's a splash pad, to escape the heat.

"We just got the kids out from school and decided that because it’s hot, let them cool off and come to the water park," KCMO resident Alex Zubia said.

Some people had to work in the heat, like Dominick Ward who owns a moving company called Midwest Movers.

"We’ve been trying to get going earlier, you know," Ward said. "We usually would start around 10-10:30, but we try to get out there by 7, 8 o’clock to cut us a few hours from dealing with the sun."

Pop In The Park, an event sponsored by the Kansas City Library, was canceled at Gillham Park due to the excessive heat called. It was supposed to take place between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Mid America Regional Council said on Ozone Alert days to limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., especially for people who are sensitive to air pollution, as that can cause difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pains, throat irritation or nausea.

The council also recommended carpooling or taking public transportation to reduce the air pollution and limit emissions from vehicles.

But not everyone can be inside with the air conditioning blaring, like Robert Allen who sat under a tree for several hours on Thursday,

"I’m homeless, and I look for the best shade that is around," Allen said, "so this one here outweighs the sun going down, so I picked the park."

Allen told 41 Action News that as long as he has his essentials, he'll be OK for now.

"Drinking water and reading the Bible and the shade tree," he said.

More tips to stay cool and healthy during extreme heat, can be found online.