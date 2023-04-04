Kansas Citians will start to see vertical progress at new Kansas City Current stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction for the Kansas City Current stadium, the first stadium in the world built for a women's professional sports team, went vertical on Tuesday morning.

KC Current president Allison Howard, co-founder and co-owner of the KC Current Chris Long and others gathered at the site Tuesday morning to watch construction workers begin the process of the steel erection, concrete retaining walls, bench framework, west pitch access, concrete stairs and premium seating foundation.

"I think for us, to be the first of its kind is a real badge of honor," Howard said. "We know there are eyeballs all over the world that are watching us, and we do that with pride. I've said from the beginning, as soon as I joined this club, that we were going to be that club that literally opens up the blueprints for everybody else to follow because we might be the first. We certainly don't want to be the last. In five more years I hope there's 50 different training centers and different stadiums that are built specifically with women's sports teams as the anchor."

JE Dunn Construction vice president David Young said construction for the stadium is on schedule.

"Home opener in 2024 will be here on the Berkley Riverfront" Long said. "I guarantee you we are going to have one of the biggest parties and celebrations for that home match."

Starting Tuesday afternoon, the KC Current, in partnership with JE Dunn and Monarch Build, will stream a live construction camera that fans can watch on KCCurrentStadium.com to see the stadium's progress.

