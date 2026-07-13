Kansas City-area blood agencies seek donors for ‘alarming drop’ in blood supply

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City-area blood donation agencies are sounding the need for donations following an "alarming drop" in supply.

In June, the blood supply fell nearly 25%.

The Red Cross reports the shortage is “especially serious” for O positive and B negative blood, as well as platelets.

“A readily available blood supply serves as the backbone of modern medicine," Dr. Courtney Lawrence, medical director for the Red Cross, said in a news release. "Without it, lifesaving treatments and critical access points to care are not possible."

Lawrence went on to say it is imperative donors give now to help reduce the gap between supply and patient need. Otherwise, doctors may be “forced to make those difficult decisions.”

According to the Red Cross, the steep decline started at the end of May, partially due to "busy schedules" and the loss of school blood drives.

Community Blood Center cited summer vacations, prolonged extreme heat and disruptions to donor routines as reasons for the drop.

The CBC said 20,000 Kansas City-area residents have stopped donating blood on a routine basis over the last six years — a 20% reduction of the donor base.

"Inventories this low leave very little room for unexpected emergencies," Chelsea Tibbetts, CBC vice president of operations, said Monday in a news release. "This isn't just a Kansas City issue; blood centers across the country are experiencing the same challenges."

Anyone wishing to donate can book an appointment with the Red Cross by calling 1-800-733-2767, using the Blood Donor app or by checking online.

The Red Cross is giving away a Fandango movie ticket to those who give between July 13–31.

To book an appointment with CBC, call 877-468-6844 or visit savealifenow.org.

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