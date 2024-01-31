Kansas City-area businesses ride the Chiefs Super Bowl momentum to generate more profit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the Super Bowl and the Chiefs to Taylor Swift and the Kelce brothers, local businesses have a ton of inspiration for merchandise.

Kelly Hurt, co-owner of Shut the Front Door KC, says she has seen an influx of orders since the Chiefs’ win in the AFC Championship on Sunday night. While staffing may be short, the good news is, the list of inspiration is not.

“It’s a lot of pressure because as soon as something happens, people want it right then and there,” said Hurt. “On Sunday when it looked like it was in our favor of winning, I got my computer out during third quarter with a house full of people, and started designing.”

Hurt says the turn around time from design to market is less than 24 hours. While it is a lot of pressure, she says businesses cannot miss out on these opportunities.

For her, Chiefs January generates about 50% more in sales compared to off season.

In fact, KSHB 41 News counted the number of business pitches that came to the newsroom email account. Since the Chiefs win on Sunday night to noon on Wednesday, there were 21 pitches marketing their products.

Meg and Debbie Bohi, co-owners of Radiant Rose Boutique, say they actually sold no Chiefs' designs in the beginning but got on board because they saw a margin to grow.

“We probably sell more Chiefs things now than anything else,” said Debbie Bohi.

They say the Super Bowl, the Chiefs and of course, Taylor Swift, have done so much for the businesses like theirs in terms of design inspiration and ability to connect with customers.

“I think when they see it they love it because, not only now is she Taylor Swift, but she’s Taylor Swift in Kansas City supporting our Chiefs. So it helps,” said Meg Bohi.

You can find Shut the Front Door KC products at three locations:



You can also find Radiant Rose Boutique products at The Fabulous Fern in Olathe, Kansas.

