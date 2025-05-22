Kansas City-area elected leaders react to U.S. House’s Big Beautiful Bill Act

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Elected leaders from Kansas City are split on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act which passed the U.S. House of Representatives early Thursday morning.

Officially known as House Resolution 1, the 1,118-page bill places most of President Donald Trump’s agenda in one piece of legislation.

It includes funding for border security. It extends the 2017 tax cuts. It cuts taxes on tips and overtime, among many other of Trump’s priorities.

Critics said the bill cuts Medicaid and requires a work requirement for certain beneficiaries. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which includes help to pay for food, also takes a cut.

The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate, which has pledged to make some changes.

As it stands, the bill maintains $625 million for cities hosting the World Cup, including Kansas City. The money will go to security and planning costs.

The bill calls for phasing out and restricting advanced manufacturing production credits. Panasonic is using these credits to build its battery plant in DeSoto, Kansas.

In April, Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas wrote a letter with other Republicans asking leaders to keep certain clean energy tax breaks in place.

Moran’s fellow senator from Kansas, Roger Marshall, likes the idea of ending the credits.

“I think that companies need to stand on their own two feet more,” Marshall said Thursday. “It's not been a good return on taxpayers’ monies.”

Marshall went on to say he supports about 90% of the bill. He’d like to see more spending cuts.

KSHB U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R - Kansas)

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley told the Marc Cox Morning Show on 97.1 in St. Louis Thursday morning, “Every working person in Missouri, and the United States, needs a tax cut.”

Hawley wrote an op-ed in the New York Times this month asking lawmakers not to cut Medicaid benefits. His team said Hawley supports work requirements for some Medicaid recipients.

U.S. Representatives Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) and Emanuel Cleaver (D-Missouri) voted against the bill.

They both said the bill makes the largest cuts to Medicaid in American history.

“It will lead to sicker and more pain-filled communities. It will be a massive economic weight holding down Missouri families and businesses alike,” Cleaver warned.

Courtesy Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II's office Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II

Davids said the bill will increase the cost of healthcare and groceries while lowering taxes for billionaires.

“I support responsible government, we should be cracking down on things like waste, on fraud, on abuse, but what's being proposed right now by the federal Republicans is not responsible. In fact, it's dangerous,” Davids said.

Representatives Sam Graves and Mark Alford, Republicans from Missouri, both supported the bill.

“This bill follows through on our promise to secure the border, defend the country and unleash American energy. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is important for North Missourians and for the country and I’m proud to support it,” Graves said in a statement.

Alford said the bill will modernize air traffic control.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans are one step closer to enacting the generational change demanded by the American people,” his statement read.

Senator Eric Schmitt (R) of Missouri said the work requirement for certain Medicaid recipients is something he’ll make sure stays in the senate’s version of the bill.

“Having work requirements for able-bodied adults is an important aspect of strengthening the system. It was never designed to be for people who could work, who aren't working,” Schmitt said. “I think that's one of the reforms that you'll probably see come out of this, and then also some some reforms of making sure we're not paying people who don't qualify, who aren't eligible.”

