Kansas City-area families don't let inflation scaries impact Halloween celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Inflation didn't scare off families from celebrating Halloween on Monday night in the Kansas City area.

“We love coming to trick or treat street,” said David Smith, a parent celebrating on Monday.

Many trick-or-treaters attempted to get candy by the handful at an event held by Brookside businesses.

“My kids love talking about this the whole month of October,” Smith said.

Smith said there’s a strategy to the holiday.

“The costume prices started at $30 at Costco,” he said. “That was extremely high, so we waited until yesterday and got them for $9.97 and just barely found our sizes, but that’s fine, we got what we wanted and were happy.”

Jenny Morhfeld, who lives in the Brookside neighborhood, says the last few years have been slow, but not this year.

“I’m expecting 200 to 300 kids to walk by my door tonight as crazy as that sounds,” Mohrfeld said. “It’s part of the fun of Halloween, right? Maybe you don’t pick the chocolate bag, but pick the sucker bag or something.”

Bridgette Jones says decorating her home is all about nostalgia.

“This year it turned out as a skeleton theme,” Jones said. “I don’t tend to spend a whole lot of money each year, I’m just adding as I go. The candy prices and pumpkin prices are much more expensive.”

