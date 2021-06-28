Watch
Kansas City-area gymnasts Kara Eaker, Leanne Wong serve as replacement athletes for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kansas City-area Gymnasts Leanne Wong and Kara Eaker competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 23:01:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two gymnasts from the Kansas City area, will be joining the US Olympic Gymnastics Team as replacement athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong, who both train at the Great American Gymnastics Express in Blue Springs, competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis.

Eaker came in 7th overall, Wong 8th overall after two days of women’s competition gymnastic trials.

Wong, a senior at Blue Valley High School, is also a 2021 U.S. floor exercise bronze medalist, a 2019 U.S. balance beam bronze medalist, a 2019 Pan American Games team champion and a 2019 American Cup Champion.

Eaker, also a senior at Grain Valley High School, is a 2019 U.S. balance beam silver medalist, a 2019 Pan American Games team and balance champion, a 2018 World team champion and a 2018 U.S. balance beam silver medalist.

