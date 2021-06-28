Kansas City-area gymnasts Kara Eaker, Leanne Wong serve as replacement athletes for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two gymnasts from the Kansas City area, will be joining the US Olympic Gymnastics Team as replacement athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong, who both train at the Great American Gymnastics Express in Blue Springs, competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in St. Louis.

Congratulations to the replacement gymnasts also headed to Tokyo!



🇺🇸 Kayla DiCello

🇺🇸 Kara Eaker

🇺🇸 Emma Malabuyo

🇺🇸 Leanne Wong — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 28, 2021

Eaker came in 7th overall, Wong 8th overall after two days of women’s competition gymnastic trials.

Wong, a senior at Blue Valley High School, is also a 2021 U.S. floor exercise bronze medalist , a 2019 U.S. balance beam bronze medalist, a 2019 Pan American Games team champion and a 2019 American Cup Champion.