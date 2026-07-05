Kansas City area hospitals report treating more than 40 patients for fireworks-related injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 40 Kansas City-area residents spent part of their Fourth of July weekend receiving treatment for fireworks-related injuries.

The University of Kansas Health System says they’ve treated 33 patients for fireworks-related injuries since Friday across the system. Of those patients, 10 were admitted to the hospital. Twenty-eight of the 33 patients were male, with patients ranging in age from 4 to 62 years old.

Children’s Mercy Hospital officials say 13 juveniles have been treated since Friday.

The hospitals report the most common injuries have come from roman candles, artillery shells, mortars, smoke bombs, firecrackers and sparklers.

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