Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m.

Watch the latest forecast any time.
image (20).png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. Thursday.

KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery has been tracking storms moving east into the Kansas City region from central Kansas throughout Wednesday night.

LINK | Latest weather forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone