Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. Thursday.
KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery has been tracking storms moving east into the Kansas City region from central Kansas throughout Wednesday night.
LINK | Latest weather forecast
9:45pm--Storms have picked up the pace, arriving into the metro around 10:30pm— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 1, 2024
60-70mph wind gusts are possible with these storms, please stay away from windows as they move in!#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/jEd1hhKLYL