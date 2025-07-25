Kansas City area once again under threat for severe storms, flooding rains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe thunderstorms with the possibility of high winds, small hail and flash flooding are once again on tap across the Kansas City region.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Radar

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather Alerts

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather

LINK | KSHB 41 Traffic conditions

Scroll down for the latest updates.

If KSHB 41 News needs to break into programming with weather updates, you'll be able to watch our coverage in the video player below:

Here's a live look at the radar, estimated rainfall totals and tower cams from across the area.

—

UPDATE, 3:50 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast video from Wes:

KSHB 41 Weather Update

UPDATE, 3:30 p.m. | Here's a quick look at storm development from KSHB 41's Wes Peery:

—