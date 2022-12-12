Kansas City-area organizations say donations are down, ask for help this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season is here, and organizations that help others in Kansas City, Missouri are asking for your help.

"People think this red kettle is Christmas, that's part of Christmas," said Maj. Kelly Collins, divisional commander of Kansas and Western Missouri Salvation Army.

It's the season of giving and the Salvation Army has one Christmas wish and it's to meet their goal.

Currently, donations at the red kettles are down 30% compared to this time last year.

"The need is greater; I don't think anyone is surprised that it's really hard to make ends meet this year with the economy," Collins said.

The Salvation Army has over 200 red kettle locations, but due to a shortage of volunteers some locations won't always have a bucket.

However, there are many other ways you can give .

"They can also give on the QR code, so that will go directly through the internet," Collins said. "But we also in many locations throughout the Kansas City area have what we call tip tap, and they can take their credit card and tap and immediately give $5, $10, $20."

The Salvation Army isn't the only organization seeing the need. The United Way of Greater Kansas City 's 24-hour help line, 211, has seen over 50,000 in a 90-day span.

"Many of those calls for assistance are for utilities, housing and food," said Todd Jordan, the chief community engagement officer of 211.

On Monday, the Community Services league opened up its annual Christmas Store.

"If we can do anything to help take that burden off of families, importantly relieve that stress, but help make the holidays very merry and very bright for families, that's what we're here for," said Doug Cowan, president and CEO of Community Services League.

The Christmas Store is a place for shoppers to find gifts for their loved ones.

"Yes, it is, it's a big help for everybody even for me and everybody else," said Gayla Shamp.

Thirteen days from Christmas, organizations like these could use your help.

"I know the generous people of the Kansas City metro area will step up and help their neighbor in need," Collins said.

