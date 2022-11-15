Kansas City-area residents prepare for commute after 1st snowfall of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in the Kansas City area are no strangers to winter weather, but they're still preparing for the first snow of the winter.

It gives drivers a chance to knock the rust off their winter weather driving skills, but it doesn't always go smooth.

"I'm looking for probably my nine minute commute to turn probably to 25," said Dan Brooks, who drives to work.

Another driver, Kamlynn Pratt, is hopeful things will go well.

"I think it'll be okay," she said. "Of course I'm a little bit nervous, but nothing we can't handle."

KSHB 41 News looked at the crash data over the years on past days where the area saw a similar dusting.

There usually isn't a massive spike in injuries, but Missouri Highway Patrol troopers say that doesn't count the dozens of slide-offs and fender benders that go unreported.

MSHP public information officer Sgt. Andy Bell says he'd be surprised if he didn't see an increase in wrecks.

