Kansas City-area roofing, auto repair companies busy at work repairing hail damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The impacts of each fallen hail stone are being felt in the pocketbook for many in the Kansas City area, mostly in Shawnee.

The hood of Kermit and Kim Bragdon's car was pummeled by hail Wednesday night.

"The luck of the draw you know, and we didn't get lucky," Kermit Bragdon said.

They took their damaged car to Luke Jenkins with KC Dentkrafters.

"Phone's been ringing nonstop all day," Jenkins said. “We’ll be busy."

The impacts of the hailstorm will keep him and the rest of his team busy for the months.

“I think it’ll probably be a three or four month storm before everyone’s caught back up," he said. "And that’s working 14-hour days seven days a week."

On the other side of town, Nathan Dickson with Restore Roofing and More has been busy as well.

"The storm damage is pretty bad out here," Dickson said, describing Shawnee.

Local roofers like him hunt down damage and start door knocking.

"We've had tons of calls today, and we had guys out walking the neighborhoods trying to help homeowners out with the store damage," he said.

They look for the sometimes tough to see damage to rooftops that can cause leaks.

“So we’re looking for bruised matting, so where hail came down and impacted the shingle, you’ll see a circular spot where the granules are starting to fall off," he said. “You know, a couple months from now, when those granules do fully fall off, we have a rain, and you start getting leaks. So it is better to call us now.”

—