Kansas City-area schools begin classes with previously withheld federal dollars

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Many school districts in the Kansas City area were back in class Wednesday for the first day of school. But it was an uncertain few weeks leading up to it, with millions of federal dollars up in the air.

Just a few weeks ago, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools didn't know if the district would be getting $4.9 million in federal funding. However, a recent decision from the Department of Education has put the minds of parents and educators at ease.

Federal funding goes toward many things in public schools. For example, teacher recruiting efforts and the after-school program take up the majority of funding for KCKPS.

Cynthia Astorga is a mom of three KCKPS students, with two at New Stanley Elementary School.

"As a mom, [the federal funding withheld] was very discouraging because I know a lot of that funding goes into their education," Astorga said.

Astorga explained how her kids benefit from the school's ESL and language classes, which are partially backed by federal dollars.

"My kids grew up in a household where we both spoke Spanish and English," Astorga said. "Instead of focusing on just English learning, they're focusing on English and Spanish learning, and that will help them in the long run."

Just five days before students were welcomed back, KCKPS received all of the previously withheld $4.9 million.

"It's good that it's restored, but at the same time, you still get that doubt that there's a freeze lingering," Astorga said.

KCKPS told KSHB 41 News all regular programs, like KidZone and language curriculum, will be in place for the 2025-2026 school year.

"Our teachers do so much, and they can only do so much with what they're given," Astorga said. "A lot of that funding goes into helping the students reach their level of education."

Astorga is looking forward to another school year with KCKPS and federal dollars back in place, but the first day of school still feels bittersweet.

"I feel like the older they get, it's harder because you have to accept the fact that they're growing up," Astorga said. "They're not kids anymore. They want to go off on their own sometimes, and you just got to let them."

