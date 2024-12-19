Kansas City-area Teamsters Union members join nationwide strike against Amazon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of Local 41 of the Teamsters Union are on the picket lines today at four Amazon facilities in the Kansas City area, part of the nationwide strike against the company.

National Teamsters Union representatives said in a press release Thursday morning this is the largest strike against Amazon in United States history.

The strike began at 6 a.m., with local Teamsters Union members outside Amazon facilities in Liberty, Edgerton, Kansas and two in Kansas City, Kansas.

"Amazon warehouse workers and drivers without collective bargaining agreements have the legal right to honor these picket lines by withholding their labor," according to the union's press release.

The union says its members want higher wages, better benefits, and safer conditions at work.

KSHB 41 reached out to Amazon for a statement on the strike.

We are waiting to hear from the company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

