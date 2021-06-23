Watch
Kansas City area under flash flood warning beginning Thursday

KSHB
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 23, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area will be under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that “several rounds” of thunderstorms are expected, along with “repeated bouts of heavy rainfall.”

41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery said that the metro’s severe weather risk is at a Level 3 of 5 for Thursday evening.

A strong line of storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and, potentially, an isolated tornado.

