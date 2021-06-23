Kansas City area under flash flood warning beginning Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area will be under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that “several rounds” of thunderstorms are expected, along with “repeated bouts of heavy rainfall.”

41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery said that the metro’s severe weather risk is at a Level 3 of 5 for Thursday evening.

Our Thursday evening severe threat is now a level 3 of 5.



A strong line of storms may produce damaging wind gusts and hail, an isolated tornado is possible too. #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/fSO76modDe — Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) June 23, 2021

A strong line of storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and, potentially, an isolated tornado.