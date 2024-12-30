Kansas City Baptist church pays off nearly $2 million mortgage in under 20 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City church is celebrating what many work decades to achieve, paying off their mortgage. The dedication from the community enabled the Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church to go into the new year debt free.

Songs and praise filled the sanctuary walls on Wabash Street on Sunday afternoon. The Prince of Peace congregation gave thanks for paying off a nearly $2 million mortgage in under 20 years.

"That's not a drop in the bucket," church member Eloise Franklin-Magitt said.

The church paid off its debt during the pandemic, but gathered on Sunday to fully celebrate for the first time since then.

The new church officially opened in 2004, and through the power of congregation and community donations, the mortgage was paid off by 2024.

Reverend Richard J. Clark explained the accomplishment called for a full celebration once everyone was able to safely get together.

"We didn't have but 10 people in church [during the pandemic] and we still paid our church off and kept up on our bills," Rev. Clark said. "I just thought we'll celebrate now."

Long time church members like Frankin-Magitt remember what Sunday worship looked like 50 years ago at the old building on Prospect.

"Our church that we had was just falling apart you might say," Franklin-Magitt said. "I am so proud and so happy that this happened with paying it off."

It was the former pastor, Joseph Clark, who envisioned a new space to worship.

"He wasn't only thinking about us, he was thinking about the community," Franklin-Magitt said.

Pastor Joseph Clark laid the foundation, and his son Richard carried out his father's vision by burning the sanctuary's mortgage with celebration.

"I was all I wanted to do," Rev. Clark said.

Faith is what Reverend Clark says fulfilled his late father's dream, paired with actions from a generous community.

"We had a strong family," Rev. Clark said. "We had others, neighbors and community members, that were outside the family and we are still helping people."

As the congregation looks to 2025, Prince of Peace is able to continue charity in the community because a mortgage no longer limits their mission.

"It takes us to be responsible for what He gives so we can give back to those outside," Rev. Clark said.

