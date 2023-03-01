Kansas City-based Turner Construction Company to help build Panasonic EV battery plant in De Soto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri-based Turner Construction Company was selected by Panasonic Energy as part of the team that will build the $4-billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto.

Turner Construction will work alongside Yates Construction, which is based in Philadelphia, Mississippi, to build the plant and surrounding buildings.

The plant is expected to begin EV battery production by March 2025.

“We are extremely excited to be part of the team delivering this plant to support Panasonic’s goal to meet the growing demand for high quality batteries from their automotive partners,” Senior Vice President of Turner Construction Company Jim Brownrigg said in a written statement. “The team shares a common goal for improving environmental performance and are committed to reduce onsite greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption during construction of the facility.”

The new plant is expected to create 20,000 jobs , according to the Kansas Department of Commerce.

"Thousands of people from the greater Kansas City area will participate in building a project that has global impact and provide people in our community green economy jobs,” Turner Construction Vice President and General Manager Karen Hogan said in a statement.

The plant eventually will reach around 30 GWh of production capacity per year.