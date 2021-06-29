Kansas City-based Tuskegee Airman to be honored at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of nine remaining Tuskegee Airmen will be honored Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport General Aviation Terminal will be renamed Tuesday in honor of 101-year-old Brig. Gen. Charles McGee.

McGee was among the 355 Black pilots and airmen who fought in World War II as part of the “Tuskegee Experience,” earning his Tuskegee Airman pilot’s wings on June 30, 1943.

He was later stationed at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base near Grandview in the 1950s and became the first Black commander of the base in 1972. He retired one year later, electing to stay in Kansas City, Missouri, where from 1980-82 he served as manager of the Kansas City Downtown Airport. He also was a member of the Kansas City Aviation Department’s Aviation Advisory Council.

McGee’s military career included more than 400 air combat missions, having served in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

The renaming event will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport General Aviation Terminal, 925 Lou Holland Drive.

McGee will be among those in attendance.

