Kansas City-based wig designer adds another celebrity to resume

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trenton Lee was blown away when pictures of rapper Ice Spice wearing a 40-inch long orange/ginger wig on stage at performances in England and Belgium started circulating the internet this month.

“Honestly, when I saw it on her, it was like, 'Wow.' It was everything I envisioned it to look,” said Lee, 20, who designed the wig from the studio he runs called Trenton’s Luxe Couture.

Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP Ice Spice performs at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park, in London, Friday, July 7, 2023.

Lee started working with wigs at the age of 14. As a teenager, he worked with women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Blac Chyna. His work earned him an appearance on "The Steve Harvey Show," too.

In 2022, Lee began a partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. He provided about seven cancer patients free wigs after they lost their hair to chemotherapy treatments, and his work with the charity has continued into 2023.

“Their reactions meant everything to me. They would smile, and we would be tearing up and crying,” Lee said of working at Ronald McDonald House.

Ice Spice is known for her orange, curly Afro hairstyle, so Lee felt the pressure of designing a wig so different from her normal look, taking great care in choosing the color.

A video he posted on Instagram highlighting his connection to Ice Spice’s hair gained nearly 200,000 views in one week.

“I’m in complete awe. For her to continue wearing it, it was incredible,” Lee said of Ice Spice’s choice to wear the wig during three public appearances.

This year, Lee’s also worked with Apollonia, an actress and singer who appeared in Prince’s “Purple Rain” music video.

Next, he’d love to work with celebrities in the Kansas City area like Brittany Mahomes and Gracie Hunt.

Lee also accepts new clients, celebrities or not, through his email: luxebytrenton@gmail.com