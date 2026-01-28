Kansas City bids adios to La Fonda; a Westside staple for nearly half a century

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Kansas City restaurant built on family values, laughter, and of course savory food is closing it’s doors after nearly half a century.

La Fonda says goodbye after nearly half a century

In the late 70's, after retiring, Augustine Medina, opened La Fonda El Taquito with his wife, Teresa near 17th and Summit in the Westside neighborhood.

His daughter, Maria Medina Chaurand, was 16 at the time and recalls her parents spending endless hours in the restaurant’s small kitchen, preparing and serving dishes that had been passed down through the family. A drastic change for Augustine who was a former professional soccer player in Mexico.

"He was a good cook, and my mother was an excellent cook too, we put up a little restaurant. It was very small. I don't think we could get maybe 20 people in there," said Chaurand.

Despite the small space, the family establishment blossomed and became known as the spot for authentic Mexican food and their homemade carnitas taco.

"I think one of the reasons everybody comes back is the consistency of the food, the taste of the food, that's why they keep coming back, because it tastes the same from 47 years ago when we started to now," explained Chaurand.

Over the years, their popularity attracted big-time guests, including former NFL players like Joe Montana, actress Heidi Gardner, and rock group Los Lobos. Time also brought changes to the restaurant, a new location on Southwest Boulevard and new management with Augustine entrusting his children to run, manage and deliver high quality meals.

"Anyone can do it, and my dad's an example, I am very proud of him and happy that he did got started, because we wouldn't be here right now," said daughter, Sandy Medina.

But this Kansas City pinnacle is ready to serve its final meal after the Medina siblings announced via social media the time had come to retire. La Fonda's final day of operations is January 31st. Chaurand says no food will be served on the restaurants last day, but there will be music, dancing and surprises for the entire community throughout the day.

"I am ready to retire. my sister, Sandy, I think she's just ready to retire her body for a little while, she needs some tender love and care for that, and so she needs to relax and take it easy," explained Maria.

For longtime customers like Evelyn Romero who has been coming to La Fonda for years and lives nearby, the news is bittersweet.

“We’ve been coming so long, I don’t know where to go next.” said Romero."We've been coming for years its food like my mom used to make."

Romero's sister, Josie Muñoz Bond is also a La Fonda fan and says the allure of La Fonda is centered around it's food.

"I really like their tacos and I don't eat beef just any place, I'm particular and theirs are just really good," said Muñoz." We had my nephew's baby shower here, birthdays, wedding anniversaries, lots of good memories," she added.

While the countdown is on, KC is still finding ways to bid their favorite spot farewell. Many have braved these bitter cold temps and lines on some days to place one final order including Bob Eslinger from Grain Valley.

"We've been coming here for years, Sandy is a personal friend," said Bob Eslinger. "It's super good and authentic food, her and Maria are good people it's a shame we are losing them."

A final farewell to the place that made you part of the family, no matter who you are.

"Thank you for your love and kindness and keeping some business for so long, and we'll see what brings the next chapter," said Sandy Medina.

