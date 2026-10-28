Kansas City bids for NCAA Final Four return, bringing back memories of its 1988 tournament

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The new Chiefs stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, is one of seven finalist locations named to host the NCAA men's basketball Final Four between 2032 and 2036.

I talked to Greater Kansas City Sports Commission CEO Kathy Nelson about the opportunity.

"When the email came in that says you're a finalist for a men's Final Four, it's a catch-your-breath moment again, and we don't take this lightly," Nelson said.

I also called Don Pfannenstiel this afternoon after we learned of the news.

Pfannenstiel helped oversee the last NCAA Men's Final Four hosted in Kansas City in 1988.

His role? Marketing and communications for the Kansas City organizing committee.

"It was a long 20-month process. Tiring but ever so rewarding," Pfannenstiel said.

Pfannenstiel says he's not surprised Kansas City is a finalist for possible host cities given the city's rich college basketball history.

"Kansas City had a history, a big history still to current date. Kansas City has hosted more Final Fours than any other city," Pfannenstiel said. "In the early days, the 50s, the 60s, the Big 8, now the Big 12, they have had it here in Kansas City almost every year."

His basement still holds the memories. From a ticket to the game to even a piece of Kemper Arena where the games were played.

"These two posters are pre-tournament 1998 Final Four and post-tournament. I don't know how many calls I got after the tournament of people trying to buy these posters," Pfannenstiel said.

Nelson says the bid is about more than basketball.

"I'm super proud that the NCAA sees us as Kansas City, and I think this bid, this opportunity, can maybe heal us all about yeah, maybe we're moving across state lines, but we're still one Kansas City," Nelson said.

"Certainly we are not the largest city, but we embrace and promote major events better than any other city," Pfannenstiel said.

The NCAA says it will announce its final selections sometime after July 2027.

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