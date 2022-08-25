Kansas City Board of Public Utilities warns of scammers posing as company representatives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities said Thursday it's received reports of scammers posing as representatives of the company.

According to the BPU, the scammers are telling the customers they've been overcharged on their electric bill and are owed a credit.

The scammers are then asking customers for their credit card information to apply the refund.

Scammers are also telling customers their bill is past due and telling them they'd be disconnected in 30 minutes if they didn't make a payment.

In those cases, the scammers are also asking them for their credit card information.

The scammers have also asked customer to use a pre-paid credit card for payment.

BPU said it will never ask customers to use pre-paid debit cards, gift cards or any form of cryptocurrency to pay for services.

In addition, BPU will never ask for payment over the phone nor will it threaten to disconnect services due to non-payment.

—

