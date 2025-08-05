Kansas City Chiefs fans set to experience a taste of Brazil in São Paulo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in São Paulo in a month.

That means Kansas Citians will have the chance to experience a taste of Brazil.

At Taste of Brazil in Kansas City, Missouri, you can smell the tasty Coxinha once you place your order

Coxinha is a deep-fried, breaded dumpling, traditionally made with shredded chicken.

"It’s one of the foods the country is known for, 'Caipirinha, cachaça, coxinha, pastel, caldo de cana,”' said Cristian Maciel, owner of Taste of Brazil, as he listed other treats popular in Brazil.

“Oh, that sounds good right now, doesn't it?” Maciel said.

He can’t wait for his clients to explore Brazil.

“People are already calling me to ask questions,” Maciel said.

The food is one part of the experience.

“Brazilians will be jumping for as long as the game is going,” said Maciel, describing the atmosphere in his hometown stadium. “We are really happy people. We are really friendly people, right?”

John Batten/KSHB

“It's hard to explain, you have to come down to find out,” said Nicolau Neto. He’s from Brazil and now lives in Kansas City. He is traveling back home with some famous friends — Chiefs Hall of Famers Dante Hall and Jamaal Charles.

Neto can't wait to show them around.

“It's almost like a dream come true, right?” Neto said.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Nicolau Neto

Neto said they have a list of places to visit, but are open to changing plans.

“São Paulo is like our New York," he said. "So there's so much to do and so much to see. Some Brazilians will be inviting you to have lunch at their place — and you met them a couple hours ago. I'd say, accept the invitation, you might be surprised.”

