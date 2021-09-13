Watch
Kansas City Chiefs sign former Baylor University basketball star to practice squad

Mark Vital played with Baylor championship team
Darron Cummings/AP
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during a timeout in the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 13, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Baylor University basketball star Mark Vital, could go from a NCAA basketball champion to Super Bowl champion, if the ball bounces his way.

The Chiefs announced Monday they signed Vital to their practice squad as a tight end.

Vital is listed at six feet, five inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Vital is best known for his play on the basketball court as a part of Baylor's 2020-21 NCAA Division I Men's National Basketball championship team.

He earned the nickname, "Mr 95," because 95% of the things he did on the basketball court, including hustling for loose balls and battling for position under the basket, did not show up in the box score.

Vital is a three-time member of the Big 12's All-Defensive Team

He began his pro football career as a member of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Now he will try to stick with the Chiefs, who have a long history of star tight ends.

One of those, Tony Gonzalez, also played college basketball before becoming one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

