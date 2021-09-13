Kansas City Chiefs sign former Baylor University basketball star to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Baylor University basketball star Mark Vital, could go from a NCAA basketball champion to Super Bowl champion, if the ball bounces his way.

The Chiefs announced Monday they signed Vital to their practice squad as a tight end.

Vital is listed at six feet, five inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Vital is best known for his play on the basketball court as a part of Baylor's 2020-21 NCAA Division I Men's National Basketball championship team.

He earned the nickname, "Mr 95," because 95% of the things he did on the basketball court, including hustling for loose balls and battling for position under the basket, did not show up in the box score.

Vital is a three-time member of the Big 12's All-Defensive Team

He began his pro football career as a member of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Now he will try to stick with the Chiefs, who have a long history of star tight ends.

One of those, Tony Gonzalez, also played college basketball before becoming one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

