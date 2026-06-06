Kansas City Chiefs to launch Spanish-language comedy series this offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will debut the club's first-ever short-form scripted series, "El Offseason," designed to appeal to fans on social media.

The nine-episode comedy series, created in Spanish, blends sketch-style comedy with telenovela storytelling, according to a press release from the Chiefs.

The Chiefs said the comedy follows a group of friends "who work for the team they love and suddenly find themselves searching for purpose — and drama — when football season ends."

The group's "quiet offseason" quickly becomes filled with romance, rivalries and plot twists, per a press release.

“This is exactly the kind of storytelling opportunity the offseason creates,” Chiefs Vice President of Brand Marketing and Fan Engagement Lauren Denowitz said in a press release. “When the games stop, the connection matters even more. 'El Offseason' lets us show up for our fans in a way that feels fun, culturally relevant and completely different from anything we’ve done before — while still staying true to who we are.”

The club also noted how Kansas City's ties to Spanish culture have helped bring the Chiefs and its increasing international fanbase closer. Seville is a sister-city to KC and Spanish architectural influence can be seen across the city.

On Friday, it was announced the micro-novela will premiere at 8 p.m. on June 12 and a new episode will be released twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Fans can watch it internationally on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, and on YouTube within the U.S.

A trailer for "El Offseason" is available to watch on YouTube.

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