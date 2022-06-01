Kansas City community honors victims in Robb Elementary shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, community gathered on Wednesday to remember the 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The Latinx Education Collaborative held a vigil in the Pendleton Heights neighborhood.

During the vigil, people set down a candle in front of a newly-painted mural.

A moment to lay a candle right in front of their new mural. It’s of a little girl with a jar labeled ‘hope’ on it. Revolución Educativa said today ‘we must create hope, it’s not granted’. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/bguEupoCC9 — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 1, 2022

Painted on the mural is a little girl with a jar that is labeled "hope" on it.

"We must create hope, it's not granted," someone who attended the vigil told KSHB 41 News.

