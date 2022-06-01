Watch
Kansas City community honors victims in Robb Elementary shooting

Robb Elementary vigil
Megan Abundis/KSHB
Robb Elementary vigil
Robb Elementary vigil
Posted at 8:27 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 21:27:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, community gathered on Wednesday to remember the 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The Latinx Education Collaborative held a vigil in the Pendleton Heights neighborhood.

During the vigil, people set down a candle in front of a newly-painted mural.

Painted on the mural is a little girl with a jar that is labeled "hope" on it.

"We must create hope, it's not granted," someone who attended the vigil told KSHB 41 News.

