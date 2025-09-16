Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City community members gather for Charlie Kirk vigil at Mill Creek Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City community gathered Tuesday night at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri, for a vigil for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was murdered on Wednesday, Sept. 10, while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University outside of Salt Lake City.

Earlier Tuesday, prosecutors in Utah charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.

Vigil for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk

The Kansas Republican Party was one of several groups that generated awareness of Tuesday night's vigil in Kansas City.

"The assassin may have silenced one voice in Charlie Kirk, but that person lit the match that will ignite the will of millions of people," Rob Fillion, executive director, Kansas GOP, said early Tuesday night. "Charlie spoke to the people and the younger generation about core human principles. He wasn't afraid to debate those that didn't agree with him and he did so without violence, but with an exchange of ideas. We lost a true warrior, but one with a legacy that will be generational. "

The vigil was set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

