Kansas City Current clinches playoff spot as fans rally behind team at watch party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is headed back to the postseason for the third consecutive year, and fans gathered Sunday at Current Landing to celebrate as the team secured a 2-0 victory over Racing Louisville FC.

Dozens of supporters watched the match together outside CPKC Stadium, cheering on the Current in a game with playoff implications.

For many fans, the team's postseason berth marks the latest chapter in what they describe as an emotional season full of challenges and resilience.

“They’ve really turned it around and made a comeback, and it’s really awesome to see all the work that’s been put in,” supporter Christina said during the watch party.

Fans Enrique and Lauren, who are season-ticket holders, said supporting the club has become a regular part of their lives.

“We are season ticket members, so we just love being here," Lauren said. "We’re here every weekend, so it felt like the right thing to do to come and support the girls."

Others reflected on the uncertainty surrounding the team's early-season struggles.

“It’s been a roller coaster. Hard start. It was scary losing Vladko. That was a little bit of a hard situation,” fan Ashley said. “We weren’t sure how we were going to feel about that and the direction our team was going to take.”

For Enrique and Lauren, the Current has also helped them build connections in Kansas City after moving to the area.

“We’re actually transplants to Kansas City," Enrique said. "We fell in love with this team when we moved here, and it’s been a really great way to meet other people and be out in the community."

The Current will host fifth-seeded Angel City FC in the opening round of the playoffs at CPKC Stadium on Saturday. Tickets for the match are already on sale.

“We would love to see all the fans out here next week to watch us take home the win,” said Missy Jenkins, senior vice president of commercial operations for the Current.

The winner will advance in the NWSL playoffs as Kansas City looks to continue its postseason run in front of a home crowd.