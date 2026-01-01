Kansas City cuts IRIS transit south of River Market, including downtown, in the New Year

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

For anyone who uses IRIS microtransit to get from the Northland over the Missouri River, the ride will be more complicated in the New Year.

Kansas City is cutting IRIS services south of River Market beginning January 4.

Kansas City started IRIS microtransit to fill the gaps riders felt in the bus routes, but without having to pay for private rideshare, like Uber or Lyft. But next week, private ride share and a single bus route will be the only ways to get from the north past River Market.

"It's $30 just for me to go from here to my friend's house across the bridge," IRIS rider Misty Seymour said. "I'm never going to go. I'm not going to do it. I can't afford it."

Riders can only take IRIS in specific Kansas City Northland limits. That doesn't include North Kansas City, Liberty, Gladstone or Parkville city limits. Those municipalities are all operating with GEST microtransit service, which only operates within their respective city limits.

"Not everybody who lives in the Northland works in the Northland, and just the same way in the south," IRIS driver Christopher Brake said. "It's definitely going to be a toll."

It's not just riders who are affected by the service cuts. More than 100 IRIS drivers are facing up to a 25% cut in their hours.

"[South of the river] is about 90% of the area that we drive, that we cover over there," Brake said. "That's a big source of income. Imagine if you were cut out 18 hours of your shift. Would that change your life at all?"

The decision to cut a major portion of IRIS operations comes down to money. Full IRIS operations for service south of the river was not included in the ongoing KCATA and Kansas City contract negotiations, which are partially funded by taxpayer dollars.

"It was never a service issue for us," Terry O'Toole, zTrip president of Kansas City operations said. "It was just a financial issue where there has to be money to pay for it."

O'Toole explained they're staffing up their phones for next week to help people find their path around the metro.

"I hate to hear [about the service cuts] because 700-1,000 people utilize it everyday to get back and forth to work, medical appointments, stuff like that," O'Toole said.

Kansas City provided KSHB 41 News with a statement regarding the service cuts.

"The City Council approved an amendment to the 2025–2026 Transit Services Agreement with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority through Ordinance 251053 to ensure continued transit operations while addressing KCATA’s revised funding needs," a spokesperson wrote. "As part of the ordinance, IRIS on-demand service is included in the amended agreement and will be limited to the Northland beginning January 4, 2026. The ordinance also directs how funding will be allocated across multiple sources and establishes conditions to improve financial transparency and accountability. The City is currently finalizing the contract amendment with KCATA. Additional details will be shared once the agreement is reviewed and approved by the City Manager."

The KCATA did not respond to a request for comment.

O'Toole said he is hopeful city leaders will find the money to fund microtransit before the World Cup.

"As this thing comes back to life, it'll probably look a little different and more focused on getting people through microtransit to a fixed bus route system," O'Toole said.

IRIS is still fully operating in Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence and will continue into 2026.

