Kansas City diners can support local restaurants, causes during KC Restaurant Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City foodies rejoice, the “most delicious days of the year” are almost here.

The 17th annual KC Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, Jan. 9, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 18.

With over 250 restaurants participating — the most ever — there is something for everyone, whether that be a new spot or an old favorite.

Plus, the cuisine goes toward a cause. Participating restaurants give 10% of proceeds to three local causes: the Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, Visit KC Foundation and the featured charity partner.

reStart Inc. was named the 2026 charity partner.

We got a sneak peek before KCRW kicks off Friday and were able to talk with participating restaurants, reStart representatives and Visit KC.

Options for everyone

With participating restaurants in Wyandotte County, eastern Jackson County, the Northland and Johnson County, diners have plentiful options this restaurant week.

“Really, you can live anywhere in the KC metro and be able to dine during KC Restaurant Week over the next 10 days,” said Mackenzie Wolters, communications manager for Visit KC.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Mackenzie Wolters

Participating restaurants offer relatively affordable preset menus at $20, $40, $50 or $65.

And with a myriad of cuisines to choose from, Wolters said Kansas City can easily “dine around the world.”

“Whether you want Brazilian food, Argentine cuisine, whether you want pho or Thai food, there’s everything you could imagine here in Kansas City, and all of them are participating in restaurant week this year," Wolters said.

Cuisine for a cause

A portion of KCRW's proceeds this year will go to reStart, a nonprofit with a focus on ending homelessness in Kansas City.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Brooke Vanhecke

“Being the charity partner for restaurant week, it’s the ability to marry a big piece of our mission, which is food insecurity, with an exciting piece of restaurant week where people gather around a table and be together,” said Brooke Vanhecke, chief development officer at reStart. “Being a part of this experience not only elevates our mission and our brand, but it also connects people to our work in many different ways, so that opportunity to engage with restaurants and then the general public is very exciting for us at reStart as we continue to grow.”

The organization’s CEO, Stephanie Boyer, said reStart serves over 90,000 meals a year.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Stephanie Boyer

She encourages diners to get out to support local businesses while giving back.

“It’s just a win-win all around,” Boyer said.

Participating restaurants

For first-timers as well as seasoned restaurant week pros, the event is a time to show off what makes each joint special.

Zero Zero

KSHB 41 KC Restaurant Week preview

Ian, with Zero Zero, said the quaint Westside favorite will be able to capitalize on nice weather this year to open the patio, which triples available seating.

“It’s huge,” he said. “We didn’t expect to be able to utilize it this year. We’re gonna open it up as we can, when the weather agrees with us.”

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Ian

For anyone unfamiliar with the spot, which typically hosts 12 inside, Ian said he thinks restaurant week will provide an “opportunity to get a lot of new customers and show a lot of people what we can do.”

Zero Zero will also offer the KCRW deal for takeout at lunchtime.

Bosslady’s Famous Shrimp

KSHB 41 KC Restaurant Week preview

Over at Bosslady’s, owner Nashaun Dalaw said restaurant week is crunch time.

She said she decided to participate for “community support" and because the restaurant is in "survival mode.”

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Nashaun Dalaw

Dalaw said she may have to make the difficult decision to close her doors.

But nevertheless, she is excited to share her soul, her cooking with Kansas City. And she hopes others do the same for local restaurants during a typically slow time.

“I love local,” Dalaw said. “I love to know the person that’s making my product. I feel like they put more love into it.”

Ground Control at Belfry Collective

KSHB 41 KC Restaurant Week preview

This year is the first year for Ground Control to participate in KC Restaurant Week.

John Phelps, cocktail creator and self-proclaimed storyteller, said it’s a time to show off in front of “literally the entire city.”

KSHB 41 John Phelps

“What people can expect is just really incredible food and wonderful hospitality,” Phelps said. “We really pride ourselves on providing service that makes people feel at home while also making it feel special at the same time."

Monogram Lounge at J. Rieger & Co.

Tristan Wagner has been the executive chef at the Monogram Lounge at J. Rieger & Co. for about two months.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 Tristan Wagner

He said he’s looking forward to KCRW because it helps “keep that momentum going” after the holidays and supports a good cause.

With much warmer weather in the lineup than recent years, Wagner said it’s worth getting out and dining in.

“People can stay in and Grubhub if they want, but if they want a true dining experience ... this is a great time in the year to go check out that new restaurant that opened or one that you’ve been thinking about trying for years but just never have,” Wagner said. “Highly recommend everybody get out there, support your local restaurants — because God knows we need it.”

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41 J. Rieger and Co.

If you have your heart set on any spots, make sure to make your reservations early.

To find more information about KC Restaurant Week, click here.

—