Kansas City Dream Center accepting applications for Thanksgiving meal giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, food pantry is looking for more people to sign up for its annual turkey giveaway.

So far, roughly 200 families have reserved their meal from the Kansas City Dream Center.

But the group has more turkeys and sides to give away and is asking people to sign up on its website.

The giveaway will take place Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. in Kansas City, Kansas. Recipients will get exact details upon filling out the application.

The executive director said there are no qualifications to receive the meals.

This will be the third year KC Dream Center has partnered with Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones,Joe’s Kansas City, and Chris Light Co. to provide food for families during the holiday.

Jones will help pass out the turkeys and sides from Joe’s at the distribution.

Brian Hughes, KC Dream Center’s executive director, said the meal giveaway helps take a burden of struggling families.

"If we can help them with food or clothing or hygiene, it helps them focus their resources on rent and utilities. It’s a win, for sure," Hughes said.

There is a limited number of spots available in the giveaway.

Sign up by filling out a form on the KC Dream Center website.

—