Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a grey Toyota Camry was traveling west down West 81st Street when it failed to yield to a white-and-red Kawasaki traveling north and struck the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle on impact, landing on the roadway. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries immediately following the incident. The driver of the Toyota sustained no injuries.

KCPD has not yet released the victim's identity to the public.