Kansas City educator had no teacher matching his ethnicity growing up, now he connects with students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Growing up, Daniel Garcia, a high school art teacher in the Kansas City area, never had a Latino or Latina teacher.

"It would have been inspiring," Garcia said. "It would have drilled into my head more steadfastly at a younger age."

Now, he strives to be that inspiration for his own students.

“Being able to share background and language, it all helps create a platform to connect with them and ultimately empower them," Garcia said. "They're able to think of themselves a little differently because they're interacting with someone who has already gone through struggles, helping them ultimately determine their own future."

Garcia is one of just three Latino teachers that Daniel Alonzo has had throughout his education.

"I felt it was a different environment; it was more relatable in a sense because they come from a similar background, with similar life experiences," Alonzo said. "It makes you feel safe and understood.”

Alonzo is far from alone in experiencing a lack of Latino representation in teaching.

On average, 30% of students in the Kansas City area are Hispanic or Latino, according to the nonprofit Latinx Education Collaborative.

However, only 2% of teachers in the Kansas City area are Hispanic or Latino.

Edgar Palacios is the president of the Latinx Education Collaborative, whose goal is to increase the representation of Latino and Latina teachers in K–12 schools.

According to him, teachers need to feel like they are part of a larger community.

"We want to make sure they feel supported, prepared and like they have a place where they belong," Palacios said. "When students are taught by teachers who look like them, they see themselves reflected in those teachers, and they are more interested in learning."

Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier says the district is working to decrease the gap.

"But I have to admit, it has been a challenge," Collier said.

Both Collier and Palacios agree that attracting Latino teachers is only part of the solution — the other challenge is retaining them.

"While we’re doing well in that area, we can do better," Collier said.

Jon Link will soon see his youngest son graduate from high school.

According to him, his kids only had three Latino teachers and could have benefited from having more.

"I think representation is more important now than ever," Link said. "Having a teacher who understands the culture, the background, and some of the shared experiences could have helped a lot."

