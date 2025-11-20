KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

—

With Thanksgiving just one week away, Kansas City-area shoppers are making tough choices about their holiday meals as grocery prices continue to strain family budgets.

I visited the Walmart in Raytown to see how families are adapting their Thanksgiving traditions to stay within their means. What I found were shoppers who refuse to let economic challenges dampen their holiday spirit, even as they're forced to scale back their usual celebrations.

Kansas City families get creative with grocery lists for Thanksgiving shopping

"We are going to be cooking," shopper Carmelita Wade said. "We are going to be doing turkey wings, not the whole turkey."

Wade's approach reflects a common theme among the families I spoke with – finding creative ways to maintain tradition while spending less.

"We normally do the whole turkey, but we don't need a whole turkey this time," Wade said.

Gwen Kennedy, another shopper, is also making adjustments to her usual Thanksgiving spread.

Grant Stephens Gwen Kennedy – Shopper

"Prices are high. Everything is going up," Kennedy said.

Kennedy typically purchases both turkey and ham for her family gathering, but this year she's cutting back.

"What's something that you think you're going to miss out on this year? That you would have normally?" I asked her.

"Pretty much maybe the ham," Kennedy said. "I always get a turkey and ham. This time, just the turkey."

The economic pressures are forcing many families to be more selective with their grocery lists.

"I'm not going to buy as much as I usually buy," Kennedy told me. "I'm just going to narrow it down. It's changed, right? The economy has changed."

Eddie Burks acknowledged that while he hasn't been personally affected as much, he's seen the impact on other family members.

Grant Stephens Eddie Burks – Shopper

"Not with me, but more so with other family members it has, it has affected them," Burks said.

Despite the financial challenges, shoppers say the true meaning of Thanksgiving remains unchanged.

"Most definitely, everything is expensive these days," Wade told me. "It's not like it was back in the olden days, that's for sure."

Burks offered a perspective that many families are embracing this holiday season.

"I know that we're going through some trying times right now. But that's what family is," Burks said. "Even friends, even strangers, even the homeless people that's out on the street. You know, just show some love, together, happiness and it'll be a beautiful holiday."

For families looking to stretch their dollars, Walmart offers a grocery list that can feed 10 people for about $4 per person. Turkey, typically the most expensive item, is available at discounted prices at many stores while supplies last.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

—