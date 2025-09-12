Kansas City farm creates corn maze for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

BELTON, Mo. — It's easy to get lost in the maze of the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement.

At Johnson Farms in Belton, Missouri, they want you to get lost in the maze so you can see the bigger picture.

Precision Mazes

It's a Kansas City love story that Precision Mazes and Johnson Farms just had to say yes to.

"When [the engagement] came across on ESPN on my phone, I just sent a text to [Johnson Farms] that said 'I have an idea,"' Precision Mazes owner Rob Stouffer said. "This might be a good one."

The company created Swift and Kelce's iconic Instagram engagement photo post alongside both their numbers, 87 and 13, with the phrase "Kansas City is Enchanted."

"It's a great, great story and a great thing that's playing out right in front of us," Johnson Farms Manager Jim Johnson said. "It's kind of like, why wouldn't you want to do that?"

Brian Luton

For Johnson Farms, celebrating the celebrity couple was a no-brainer.

"We're really thankful for all that they've brought to Kansas City," Johnson said. "It's been a lot of positive energy to the area and we're just really grateful to be a part of that."

It took nine hours for Stouffer to transform nine acres of the blank space.

Brian Luton

"I got one shot, friend," Stouffer laughed. "I got one shot because once you knock this [corn] down, you can't put it back up."

Thankfully, the design didn't get lost in translation.

"We're telling stories out here and this is a fun one to tell," Stouffer said. "There's a lot of tragedy, a lot of sadness in our broken world. This is not one of those examples. This is an opportunity to celebrate the marriage of a couple."

Maybe those who come to visit the corn maze will see sparks fly.

"I hope that there's some first dates that happen out here in the corn maze that do end in marriage," Stouffer said.

Whether its true love or just true fun, Johnson Farms welcomes everyone to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in style.

"Man, what a great couple," Johnson said. "Just can't say any more than we just wish them the best."

The corn maze is now open at Johnson Farms. Precision Mazes launched an Instagram campaign where one lucky couple will have their initials mazed out next to the design of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

