KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department was called to a water rescue in Indian Creek Monday afternoon.

Emergency Crews were called to 717 w. 101st Terrace just before 1:00 p.m. on a woman reportedly holding on to a tree branch in the creek.

Fire officials were working to get an inflatable boat on the water to rescue the victim.

We have a crew enroute and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.