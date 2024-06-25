Kansas City groups support designating gun violence as public health crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis.

The announcement encouraged organizations to implement violence prevention programs, improve access to mental health care and fund more research to better tailor prevention programs.

The advisory highlights how firearms became the leading cause of death for children from 2002-2022, surpassing car crashes.

In Kansas City, the nonprofit Youth Ambassadors empowers teenagers to learn the skills to lead anti-violence efforts.

During a six-week summer program, the organization takes teens through workshops in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, mental health, goal setting and more.

“When we can band together to create positive change and real-life solutions, we feel like we can do something,” said Youth Ambassadors Executive Director Dr. Monique Johnston. “We don’t have to sit aside and watch what’s going on. We can take action and make our community safer for us all.”

The holistic approach of Youth Ambassadors is similar to how the surgeon general wants to approach gun violence. Public health usually refers to the science of promoting informed choices for people in terms of vaccines and other healthy habits.

“I want to be a part of, or at least a start to, a change in my city,” said JaCobi’ Hill, 16, member of Youth Ambassadors.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department has used a public health lens to treat violence. Through the office of violence prevention and the KC Blueprint strategy, the department confronts violence in multiple ways.

“It takes everybody. It’s a worldwide thing," said 16-year-old Sumayah Cooks. "Violence is everywhere. If everyone doesn’t come together, it’s not going to change."

Youth Ambassadors will soon move to its new headquarters at 3130 Troost Avenue.

The nonprofit will also host a peace summit for teenagers on July 18 at the Mohart Center.

Dr. Marvia Jones, director of the health department, released the following statement in response to the federal advisory.

"The U.S. Surgeon General’s announcement today is an affirmation of what has already been recognized by Kansas City and countless others across the country.



"Violence has a profound impact on communities. Fear of violence creates a climate of fear and anxiety among community members, affecting the community’s overall sense of safety and well-being. This can lead to increased stress levels and a decreased quality of life for residents. Birth outcomes, heart attacks, stroke, and overall mental health are impacted by prevalent gun violence.



"Violence erodes trust and cohesion within a community, leading to social isolation and a breakdown of social networks. This can further exacerbate issues such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to resources and support services.



"Kansas City understands the interconnectedness of these factors and deploys a multi-faceted and multi-sector prevention strategy, which embodies the public health approach to gun violence. Addressing violence requires a coordinated effort to promote safety, healing, and resilience among community members. It is our hope that the Surgeon General’s announcement will further galvanize nationwide support for the public health approach to gun violence prevention."

