Kansas City Guns N Hoses charity boxing event selects 2023 participants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of Kansas City area firefighters and police officers found out Wednesday night they’ll be taking the ring next month for the annual Guns N Hoses charity boxing event.

More than 60 area boxers have been training for months ahead of next month’s 2023 edition, set for Saturday, June 24 at Kansas City Municipal Auditorium.

Judges based their selection of boxers based on age, weight and skill level. The participants were notified at a special event Wednesday night at the Chicken N Pickle location in Overland Park, Kansas.

The lucky boxers selected were able to get their hands on the gear for next month’s bouts.

“Our job as first responders is definitely tough,” Lee’s Summit firefighter Brandon Washington said. “To be able to give back and to be able to provide for the families is really important.”

The annual event is coordinated by the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, which uses funds from the event to benefit several programs, including the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund.

“I heard about it and thought it was a great charity to help first responder's families that have fallen in the line of duty,” Gardner Police Officer Faith Jolly said. “I thought it’d be challenging and something to get out of my comfort zone and something I want to do.”

Information about the event, including tickets, is available online.

