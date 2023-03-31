Kansas City high school students hold forum for city council candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we approach the upswing of an election year, there will be many candidate forums.

But one unique forum was hosted by high school students with Future Votes KC.

On Thursday evening, they were the ones asking the questions.

The group of about 60 teenagers put seven people in the hot seat who are running for a Kansas City, Missouri, City Council seat.

“The majority of us are not old enough to vote, but we are the future of Kansas City,” one student said at the forum.

Tuli Dastrub, a student at Academy Lafayette International High School, said it's important for young voices to be heard.

“We have voices, and we want them to be heard,” Dastrub said.

At the forum, an auditorium full of parents and neighbors were ready to listen to them.

“We want to be able to bring our thoughts to adults and to have them resolved and listened to seriously,” Dastrub said.

For months, the teens went beyond their school walls, researching issues Kansas Citians face every day.

Topic life affordable housing, taxes, schools, crime and monuments.

“It feels really nice and empowering as high school students to be able to ask these city council members questions,” said Briana Tolbert, a University Academy student.

KCMO Councilman Brandon Ellington said it's important to have these kind of conversations.

“Young folks have the energy and the desire and the belief they can change the world so getting them involved at an early age is critical,” Ellington said.

—