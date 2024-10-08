Kansas City hosts 45th annual US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce National Convention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Did you know Kansas City is the home of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce?

Now, in it's 45th year, the city is hosting the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce National Convention, bringing over 1000 people to the city.

"Kansas City has an amazing Hispanic community, an amazing number of Hispanic business leaders who have opened their doors and arms wide open for us to be here," said Jackie Puente, this year's chair of the event.

Puente also serves at the vice president of external affairs for Comcast and NBC Universal.

The chamber represents five million small and large Latino businesses throughout the country.

In the few days of the event, attendees will network, listen to speakers and participate in workshops.

They address topics like how to modernize chambers, build stronger networks and drive resources.

This year's main topic revolves around health and wellness, and artificial intelligence.

"There are always new issues, but you see many of the same leaders coming together trying to solve challenges," Puente said.

It's Eduardo Parra's first year at the conference.

He owns a small infrastructure design firm in Houston, but is originally from Venezuela.

Already, the connections and exposure has helped him in ways he could've never imagined.

"There are some national firms that we would like exposure to, and as a small businesses, it’s hard to find it," Parra said. "I have already lined up three meeting with national firms during this conference."

Ivette Agudelo Lopez is back for her second year.

She runs a digital marketing firm that she started in her home country, Venezuela.

When she brought it to the United States 10 years ago, she said the chamber was able to help her overcome challenges.

"We are going through the same issues, through the same challenges, and maybe we can find opportunities to connect, to partner and lift up each other," Agudelo Lopez said.

The conference runs from Oct. 6-8, 2024.

