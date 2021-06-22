Kansas City International Airport among those to receive federal grant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City metro airports, including Kansas City International, will receive federal funding through the American Rescue Plan.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that $8 billion in grants will be distributed to assist with employment and construction projects while helping “U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.
KCI will receive $8.79 million, while the Downtown Kansas City Airport will receive $148,000.
Other metro sites include:
- Lawrence Municipal Airport: $59,000.
- Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport: $59,000.
- Johnson County Executive Airport (Olathe): $32,000.
- Gardner Municipal Airport: $32,000.
- Lawrence Smith Memorial Airport (Harrisonville): $32,000.
- Butler Municipal Airport: $22,000.
- Chillicothe Municipal Airport: $22,000.
- Higginsville Municipal Airport: $22,000.
- Trenton (Missouri) Municipal Airport: $22,000.
More information about the grants can be found on the FAA website.