Kansas City International Airport among those to receive federal grant

Funds provided through American Rescue Plan
McKenzie Nelson
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City metro airports, including Kansas City International, will receive federal funding through the American Rescue Plan.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that $8 billion in grants will be distributed to assist with employment and construction projects while helping “U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.

KCI will receive $8.79 million, while the Downtown Kansas City Airport will receive $148,000.

Other metro sites include:

  • Lawrence Municipal Airport: $59,000.
  • Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport: $59,000.
  • Johnson County Executive Airport (Olathe): $32,000.
  • Gardner Municipal Airport: $32,000.
  • Lawrence Smith Memorial Airport (Harrisonville): $32,000.
  • Butler Municipal Airport: $22,000.
  • Chillicothe Municipal Airport: $22,000.
  • Higginsville Municipal Airport: $22,000.
  • Trenton (Missouri) Municipal Airport: $22,000.

More information about the grants can be found on the FAA website.

