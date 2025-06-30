Kansas City International Airport announces guest pass program for non-travelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Non-travelers will now have an opportunity to take advantage of shops, restaurants and other activities past the security checkpoints at Kansas City International Airport.

Under the guest pass program, non-travelers will need to complete the same security screenings as travelers but will not need a boarding pass.

Officials said they worked with the Transportation Security Administration to develop the program.

Mayor Quinton Lucas described the program in a news conference Monday morning. You can watch his remarks in the video player below.

Anyone interested in a guest pass will need to fill out an online application at least one day before they plan to be at the airport. If approved, the free guest pass will be sent to the applicant's device, which will need to be presented, along with a government-issued REAL ID or passport, at the security checkpoint.

"The guest pass program makes Kansas City International Airport more accessible than ever," Kansas City Aviation Department Director of Aviation Melissa Cooper said Monday morning. "Whether spending more time with family and friends, appreciating art, or shopping and dining, we look forward to welcoming new visitors to MCI."

